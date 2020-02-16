Home

Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
6:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Maumee, OH
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Calvary Cemetery
Mary Evelyn Crossen Obituary
Mary Evelyn Crossen

Mary Evelyn Crossen, 94 years of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on Saturday February 15, 2020 in the Ohio Living Community Swan Creek in Toledo.

She was born in Massillon, Ohio, to Thomas and Eleanor Crossen. Evelyn owned and operated her own grocery store before working as a clerk with the State of Ohio Liquor Division for 13 years retiring in 1988. She was a graduate of Notre Dame Academy.

Evelyn had an adventurous spirit, which included a pilot's license, dancing and an overall love for life. She is survived by her nieces and nephews. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Tom, Bernie, Catherine and Helen.

Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 2-7 p.m. with a Rosary service at 6 p.m. Funeral services will begin in the mortuary at 10 a.m. followed by a Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maumee, Ohio, on Thursday, February 20th at 10:30 a.m. Interment services will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to Sr. Marguerite and the loving nurses and staff at Ohio Living Swan Creek Community.

Please leave a condolence message at CoyleFuneralHome.com.

www.coylefuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020
