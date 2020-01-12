Home

Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Graveside service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:30 AM
Brooklyn Heights Cemetery
4700 Broadview Rd.
Cleveland, OH
Mary F. Cox


1925 - 2020
Mary F. Cox Obituary
Mary F. Cox

Mary Cox, 94, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away peacefully, on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Orchard Villa. Mary was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on February 19, 1925, to Alex and Martha (Lipka) Feckanin. Mary was a member of Bay Presbyterian Church where she sang in the choir and played piano and organ. She was a talented seamstress, worked tirelessly on her family's genealogy and was delighted to have a chance to sing with the Cleveland Orchestra Chorus.

Surviving are her daughters, Valerie (Norman) Abood and Janice Cox. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Elmer Harry Cox; brother, George Feckanin; sister, Helen Cashman.

The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, from 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm. Services will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 11:30 am in the Brooklyn Heights Cemetery Chapel, 4700 Broadview Rd., Cleveland, Ohio 44109. Memorials may be directed to the . The family would like to give special thanks to the nurses and staff at Orchard Villa for all their special care.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020
