Mary F. Williams
Mrs. Mary F. Williams

Mrs. Mary F. Williams, 79, passed Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in the Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. She was a graduate of Charles R. Drew High School in Winter Garden, FL and was an LPN for St. Vincent's Hospital 35 years. She leaves to cherish her memory, sons, George (Deborah), Louis (Latreese), Tony (Dana) and Dexter Williams, Sr.; 19 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 1 nephew and 2 nieces.

Family Hour/Wake and Funeral Service Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 9:00 and 10:00 a.m. respectively, at Rock of Praise C.O.G.I.C., 1632 N. Cove Boulevard, Toledo, OH 43606. Pastor Eugene Harris, Officiant.

cbrownfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Jul. 9 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Wake
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Rock of Praise C.O.G.I.C
JUL
11
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Rock of Praise C.O.G.I.C
Funeral services provided by
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
