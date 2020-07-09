Mrs. Mary F. WilliamsMrs. Mary F. Williams, 79, passed Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in the Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. She was a graduate of Charles R. Drew High School in Winter Garden, FL and was an LPN for St. Vincent's Hospital 35 years. She leaves to cherish her memory, sons, George (Deborah), Louis (Latreese), Tony (Dana) and Dexter Williams, Sr.; 19 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 1 nephew and 2 nieces.Family Hour/Wake and Funeral Service Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 9:00 and 10:00 a.m. respectively, at Rock of Praise C.O.G.I.C., 1632 N. Cove Boulevard, Toledo, OH 43606. Pastor Eugene Harris, Officiant.