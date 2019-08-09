Home

POWERED BY

Services
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Wake
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Rock of Praise COGIC
1632 N. Cove Blvd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary F. Young


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary F. Young Obituary
Mary F. Young

Mary F. Young, a Toledo Public Schools teacher for 39 years, passed Sunday at age 90.

She was a graduate of Libbey High School and Mary Manse College. An active member of Wabash, Zion and New Life Churches of God in Christ, she also held memberships in the National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa, Inc. and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

The widow of Nathaniel James Young, she is survived by children, Nathaniel J. (Frankie) Young, David E. (Brenda) Young, Mary Kay (Tommie) Pope; grandchildren, Thomas N. Pope, Carillon G. Young, James J. Young, Jonathan D. Pope, and Kenneth M. Pope; nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

Wake Services are Friday from 7-9 p.m. at The House of Day Funeral Services, 2550 Nebraska Ave., with funeral services Saturday at 11 a.m., Rock of Praise COGIC, 1632 N. Cove Blvd.

www.houseofday.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now