Mary F. Young
Mary F. Young, a Toledo Public Schools teacher for 39 years, passed Sunday at age 90.
She was a graduate of Libbey High School and Mary Manse College. An active member of Wabash, Zion and New Life Churches of God in Christ, she also held memberships in the National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa, Inc. and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
The widow of Nathaniel James Young, she is survived by children, Nathaniel J. (Frankie) Young, David E. (Brenda) Young, Mary Kay (Tommie) Pope; grandchildren, Thomas N. Pope, Carillon G. Young, James J. Young, Jonathan D. Pope, and Kenneth M. Pope; nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
Wake Services are Friday from 7-9 p.m. at The House of Day Funeral Services, 2550 Nebraska Ave., with funeral services Saturday at 11 a.m., Rock of Praise COGIC, 1632 N. Cove Blvd.
Published in The Blade on Aug. 9, 2019