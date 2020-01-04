|
Mary Felice Bevington
Mary Felice Bevington, longtime Toledo resident, 92, passed away on January 1, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Felix and Lucy (Caste) D'Abate; husband, John F. Bevington; daughter, Julie Bevington Kurtz, and brothers, James, Richard and Dominic.
She is survived by siblings, Joanne Portaro, Eva Kinney, Larry D'Abate (Joanne), and Douglas D'Abate (JoAnn); her children, Jack, Marcia (Matthew Kohlhoss), and Mark (Jennifer); grandchildren, Christopher, Justin, Johnny, Stephen, Marisa, Ethan, and Max; great-grandchildren, Julie, Bennett, Sydney, Braeden, Campbell, Kylie, Maddy and Riley.
Mary was born on February 28, 1927, in Pittsburg, PA, the oldest of eight children in a hardworking Italian family. She grew up in Painesville, OH and graduated from Harvey High School. While attending Ursuline College in Cleveland, she met John Bevington, a student at John Carroll University. After marrying in 1948, they moved to John's hometown of Toledo. He ran the Bevington family company, National Super Service (NSS), a tradition that continues today under the guidance of her son Mark.
Mary was blessed with a spirit that was both devout and delightful, and she was known by all as unfailingly generous and thoughtful. She was genuinely interested in others. She enjoyed spending time with friends at Inverness County Club (where she volunteered at the PGA golf tournaments), the Toledo Club, and The Woodlands, her residence since 2012. Her greatest joy, however, may have been babysitting and going on outings with her grandsons Ethan and Max (the only grandchildren who lived locally), even into her 80s.
A Mass will be celebrated on January 6, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Little Flower Catholic Church, 5522 Dorr St., Toledo, officiated by Fr. Dave Nuss. Coyle Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial donations may be given to St. Francis de Sales High School, or St. Ursula Academy. Please leave a condolence message at
Published in The Blade from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020