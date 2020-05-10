Mary Frances Culpepper
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Frances Culpepper

Mary Frances Culpepper, 74, passed on May 7, 2020 at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center. She was born, November 30, 1945, to Johnnie Jack and Clara Mae (Benning) Culpepper in Waverly Hall, Georgia.

She leaves to cherish many fond memories her daughter, Michelle R. Taylor (Alonzo); sisters, Bettye, Catherine and Bernell; brothers, Steve, Wilbur and Maurice, grandchildren Moira Frazier (Calvin), JaNea Evans, Jerry M. Clarke, great grandchildren, Calil and Caaliyah, Michael Evans Hubbard; niece, Stephanie Bryson (Princeton), nephews Steven (Malaika) Culpepper, Joey (Holly) Culpepper and Sullivan; great niece Baraka Culpepper and other relatives and dear friends.

Wake service will be Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. followed by funeral service 12:00 p.m. at Dale-Riggs Funeral Home Chapel, interment Toledo Memorial Park. www.dalefh.com

http://www.dalefh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 10 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Wake
11:00 AM
Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
13
Funeral service
12:00 AM
Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
572 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43604-8542
(419) 248-4254
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 10, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Michelle, I am especially asking Go to comfort and strengthen you in your time of need. Be blessed my Sister! God is able!!!
Tracy Haggins
Sister
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved