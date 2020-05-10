Mary Frances Culpepper
Mary Frances Culpepper, 74, passed on May 7, 2020 at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center. She was born, November 30, 1945, to Johnnie Jack and Clara Mae (Benning) Culpepper in Waverly Hall, Georgia.
She leaves to cherish many fond memories her daughter, Michelle R. Taylor (Alonzo); sisters, Bettye, Catherine and Bernell; brothers, Steve, Wilbur and Maurice, grandchildren Moira Frazier (Calvin), JaNea Evans, Jerry M. Clarke, great grandchildren, Calil and Caaliyah, Michael Evans Hubbard; niece, Stephanie Bryson (Princeton), nephews Steven (Malaika) Culpepper, Joey (Holly) Culpepper and Sullivan; great niece Baraka Culpepper and other relatives and dear friends.
Wake service will be Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. followed by funeral service 12:00 p.m. at Dale-Riggs Funeral Home Chapel, interment Toledo Memorial Park. www.dalefh.com
Published in The Blade from May 10 to May 12, 2020.