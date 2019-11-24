|
|
Mary Gaertner
Mary passed on November 10, 2019, at age 95. She was preceded in death by husband, Kenneth Gaertner; sons, John Gaertner and Cleet Champion. She is survived by daughter, Mary Cannon; son, Bob Gaertner; daughters-in-law, Linda and Sharon; son-in-law, Mike; granddaughters, Jody, Carly, Deidre; grandson, Craig, and great grandson, Jagger Champion.
Mary retired from Lion Store. She enjoyed family time, her many friends and all their shared adventures. Graditude to Landings of Oregon Assisted Living for the care, compassion, and friendship given to Mary. Also, love and thanks to Terri Johnson, friend and caregiver, for the years of help, friendship, and love. Visitation is Saturday, November 30, 2019, from 2:30 to 6:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, Sylvania. Memorial Service will be held from 2:30 to 3:00 p.m.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019