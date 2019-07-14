Mary Geraldine Smith



Mary Geraldine "Gerrie" (Sullivan) Smith, 89, of Sylvania, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 after a brief illness. Gerrie passed peacefully surrounded by her family.



Gerrie was born in Toledo, Ohio June 27, 1930 and was a life-long resident of Sylvania. She was a graduate of Burnham High School.Gerrie was happiest when spending time with her family. She also enjoyed lunching with friends, traveling and loved participating in water aerobics classes at St. James Club.



Waiting to greet her as she entered her heavenly home were her husband of 57 years, Donald William "Bill" Smith; her parents, Bill and Rhea Sullivan; sister, Sandra Northrup; and brother, Thomas Sullivan.



Gerrie is survived by her children, Carol Stevens, Karen Smith, Don (Michelle) Smith, Connie (Scott) Dolvin, Tracy (Bobby) Ramsey; grandchildren, Robb (Melissa) Pohlman, Bill (Carrie) Pohlman, Amanda, Samantha and Trevor Ramsey, Donnie (Alivia), Shane (Christine) and Troy Smith, Forrest and Erin Dolvin; her great-grandchildren, Derek (Ashley), Taylor, McKenzie and Reece Pohlman, Grace and Natalie Pohlman, Bailey Smith, Taylor Chambers; and great-great-granddaughter Adalynn. She is also survived by her brother, James (Barbara) Sullivan; many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.



The family will receive friends 4:00-8:00 p.m. Monday, July 15th at Reeb Funeral Home, Sylvania. The Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Sylvania, Tuesday, July 16th at 10:00 a.m. Committal service will follow in Toledo Memorial Park. The family suggests tributes in Gerrie's memory to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or Lucas County Canine Care & Control. Online condolences to



Published in The Blade from July 14 to July 15, 2019