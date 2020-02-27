Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
(419) 392-9500
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Sylvania, OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Sylvania, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Grzybowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Grace (Reardon) Grzybowski


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Grace (Reardon) Grzybowski Obituary
Mary Grace (Reardon) Grzybowski

Mary Grace (Reardon) Grzybowski, age 75, of Toledo, passed away February 23, 2020 at The Toledo Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She was born August 18, 1944 in Toledo to John and Christine (Serigo) Reardon. Mary Grace was a 1962 graduate of Notre Dame Academy. She was an LPN at Toledo Hospital for many years. After retirement, Mary Grace went to work for Hancock Fabrics. She enjoyed being a part of a quilting group at Blessed Sacrament and making them for members of her family. Mary Grace also had a passion for sewing and most recently was known for making over 600 "Gabriel's Gowns" for infants that would never come home. Mary Grace was devoted to her family and enjoyed being a part of all the family gatherings.

Mary Grace is survived by her husband of 53 years, David Grzybowski; sons, David (Linda) A. Grzybowski and Tom (Jodi) Grzybowski; granddaughters, Nicole (Tony) Robbins, Sarah (Luke) Hall, Mary Kathleen Grzybowski and Johanna Grzybowski; great-grandson, Jackson Robbins; siblings, Kathleen (Jerry) Hiltman, John (Janet) Reardon, Dennis (Patti) Reardon and Christine (Marc Andren) Reardon; sister-in-law, Kristine Reardon; and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mary Grace was preceded in death by her brother, Gerald A. Reardon.

The family will receive guests Friday, February 28, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer - West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Road (419-392-9500). The Family will also greet guests, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Sylvania where a Funeral Mass will follow at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to in Mary Grace's memory.

To leave a special message for Mary Grace's family, please visit:

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -