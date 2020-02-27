|
|
Mary Grace (Reardon) Grzybowski
Mary Grace (Reardon) Grzybowski, age 75, of Toledo, passed away February 23, 2020 at The Toledo Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She was born August 18, 1944 in Toledo to John and Christine (Serigo) Reardon. Mary Grace was a 1962 graduate of Notre Dame Academy. She was an LPN at Toledo Hospital for many years. After retirement, Mary Grace went to work for Hancock Fabrics. She enjoyed being a part of a quilting group at Blessed Sacrament and making them for members of her family. Mary Grace also had a passion for sewing and most recently was known for making over 600 "Gabriel's Gowns" for infants that would never come home. Mary Grace was devoted to her family and enjoyed being a part of all the family gatherings.
Mary Grace is survived by her husband of 53 years, David Grzybowski; sons, David (Linda) A. Grzybowski and Tom (Jodi) Grzybowski; granddaughters, Nicole (Tony) Robbins, Sarah (Luke) Hall, Mary Kathleen Grzybowski and Johanna Grzybowski; great-grandson, Jackson Robbins; siblings, Kathleen (Jerry) Hiltman, John (Janet) Reardon, Dennis (Patti) Reardon and Christine (Marc Andren) Reardon; sister-in-law, Kristine Reardon; and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mary Grace was preceded in death by her brother, Gerald A. Reardon.
The family will receive guests Friday, February 28, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer - West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Road (419-392-9500). The Family will also greet guests, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Sylvania where a Funeral Mass will follow at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to in Mary Grace's memory.
Published in The Blade from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020