Mary H. Allport
1934 - 2020
Mary H. Allport

Mary H. Allport, 86, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away October 19, 2020. She was born May 13, 1934 in Perrysburg, Ohio to the late James W. Carper and Helen (Haas) Carper. She married Carlton Brown and he preceded her in death in 1990. She later married Roy Allport and he preceded her in death.

Mary was a baptized Christian. She worked hard to provide for and raise her children. She enjoyed spending time reading, listening to country music and fondly remembered the trip she took with her mother and sister to Nashville. Her greatest joy in life came from the time she spent with her family.

She is survived by her children, Steven Brown of Toledo, Ohio, Bill Brown of Virginia and Kathy Lane of Defiance, Ohio; sister, Evelyn Long of Napoleon, Ohio; grandchildren, Billy Brown of Virginia, Cody Brown of Virginia, Julie Forrester of Pioneer, Ohio, Jessica English of Defiance, Ohio and Justin Ward of Defiance, Ohio; and great-grandchildren, Jayden Forrester, Tyler Forrester, Mariah English and Jake Ward.

She was preceded in death by her sons, Kevin Brown and Daniel Brown.

Her funeral service will be held on Friday October 23, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. Father David Whalen will officiate. Interment will follow at Beavercreek Cemetery in Grand Rapids, Ohio. Visitation will be held Friday morning at the Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at Noon.

Memorial contributions may be given in her memory to a charity of the donor's choice.

To share an online condolence or fond memory with the family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com

dunnfuneralhome.com


Published in The Blade from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Dunn Funeral Home
OCT
23
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Dunn Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Dunn Funeral Home
408 W. Wooster St.
Bowling Green, OH 43402
419-352-2132
