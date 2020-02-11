Home

Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
(419) 476-9176

Mary H. Augustyniak Garmon

Mary H. Augustyniak Garmon Obituary
Mary H. Augustyniak Garmon

Mary Helen Augustyniak Garmon, age 72, of Toledo, passed away at home on Saturday, February 8, 2020. She was born October 24, 1947, in Toledo, OH, to Robert and Helen (Richards) Hagan. Mary was a graduate of St. Catherine Grade School and Roy C. Start High School. She was employed as a customer service supervisor for Medical Mutual Insurance for over 30 years, retiring in 2002, and more recently as a lobby hostess for the McDonalds at 1560 E. Alexis Rd. Mary was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles. She enjoyed crocheting afghans, playing Euchre with her friends at the Moose Lodge, spending time with her grandkids, and was an avid bowler at "Jugs" for many years.

Mary is survived by her children, Angela (Scott) Fitch, Christina (Tom) Nye, and Shane Davis; stepchildren, Jillian (Mike) Menard, Brant (Jennifer), Grant (Dawn), and Mark (Jenni) Augustyniak; sisters, Connie, Kathy, and Peggy; 16 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and 2 loving dogs - "Sadie" and "Zoey". She was preceded in death by her parents; and husbands, David Augustyniak and Howard Garmon.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. The funeral service will be Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Jon Komperda presiding. Interment will be at a later date in Historic Woodlawn Cemetery.

Memorial tributes may be given to Planned Pethood, P.O. Box 350908, Toledo, OH 43635. Condolences can be shred at

www.sujkowski.com

Published in The Blade from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
