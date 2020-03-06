Home

Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
5:00 PM
Mary H. Bodi


1955 - 2020
Mary H. Bodi Obituary
Mary H. Bodi

Mary H. Bodi, age 64, of Toledo, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020, at St. Vincent Mercy Hospital. She was born on May 6, 1955, the beloved daughter of Richard and Ethel Rose (Crabb) Bodi in Toledo. Mary was a graduate of Maumee High School. She loved her nephews and her sweet Jack Russell Terrier, "Babe". Mary enjoyed going to garage sales and shopping trips to K-Mart. Her favorite restaurant was Bob Evans where she always had a cup of cocoa. Mary was a child at heart and couldn't wait to open her Christmas presents. She could never wait until Christmas to see what was inside of her gifts. One of Mary's favorite movies was White Christmas, which she loved to watch with her mother at her parents' home. She listened to music daily, especially Luther Vandross. Mary loved speaking with strangers. She was not afraid to walk up to someone she had never met before and tell them that they were "beautiful". It is a shame more people are not more like Mary. She was a unique lady and will be missed by many.

Mary is survived by her mother, Rose; sister, Susan Schick; nephews, Joshua Schick and Matthew (Becky) Schick; and great nephews and nieces, Joshua, Hannah, Trevor and Ava. She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Bodi; brother, Michael Bodi; maternal grandparents, Ely and Clara Crabb; and paternal grandmother, Viola Bodi.

The family will receive guests on Sunday, March 8, 2020, from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Newcomer – Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo, (419-381-1900) with Funeral Services beginning at 5:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider or N.A.M.I.

Mary's family would like to thank the physicians and nurses for their care and compassion received at St. Vincent Mercy Hospital.

To leave a special message for Mary's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Mar. 6, 2020
