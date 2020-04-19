Mary H. Shaul 9/18/1927 - 4/16/2020 Mary Shaul passed away on April 16, 2020. Mary was born in 1927 in Evansville, Indiana, the daughter of Mary Louise and Norbert Honnigford. She was salutatorian of Memorial High School class of 1945 and was educated at St. Mary of the Woods College, Terre Haute, Indiana and Indiana University at Bloomington. She married Robert Shaul in 1948 and resided in Toledo, Ohio for 23 years and Jamestown, New York for 42 years. Mary was a communicant of Holy Apostles Parish, Jamestown, NY. Active in Jamestown community affairs, she served on the boards and was a trustee of Creche, the Jamestown YWCA, the Town Club, and Jamestown Audubon Society, where she was a trail guide. For fifteen years, Mary was a volunteer and chairman of the WCA Hospital Reach to Recovery program. She was a charter member of the local Breast Cancer Support Group and past president and honorary member of Fortnightly. Mary was well-known in the Jamestown region for her watercolor portraits of homes. She loved cooking and had a life-long interest in bird watching, which she passed on to her grandchildren. Besides Jamestown, Mary's favorite places were Martha's Vineyard and Sanibel Island. Surviving besides her husband of 71 years, Robert Shaul, are five children: Marybeth (Brooke) Stoddard of Alexandria, VA, Barbara (Mark) Mathias of Jackson, MI, David (Andrea) Shaul of Madison, WI, Joel (Elaine) Shaul of Pittsburgh, PA, and Matthew (Cristina) Shaul of Davidson, NC. Mary was devoted to her 12 grandchildren: Brooke, Cassie, Barbara, Mary, John, Anne, Joseph G, Joseph R, Thomas, Emma, Ellie, and James; and 5 great-grandchildren, Michael, Mary Sue, Geethanjali, Serena, and Mathias. Mary was preceded in death by an infant grandson, Peter; and a brother, Joseph (Lou) Honnigford. Also surviving are Mary's brother, David (Jenni) Honnigford of Minneapolis, MN; and sister, Madeline Roe of Evansville, IN. Memorials may be made to Holy Apostles Parish of Jamestown, NY and the Jamestown Audubon Society. www.jamesfuneralhomeLKN.com
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.