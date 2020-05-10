Mary Helen BerryMary Helen Berry, age 83, of Toledo, OH, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 7, 2020, from complications of Covid-19 at ProMedica Goerlich Center, Sylvania, OH. She was born June 16, 1936, in Mansfield, OH, to Ralph and Bertha (Meek) Ormston. Mary was wed to James Berry on January 31, 1953 and subsequently were married for 47 years. A passionate medical career led to her retirement from the Red Cross in 2001. Mary was a parishioner of Point Place United Church of Christ and member of the Point Place Heritage Society. She loved traveling and gardening. Mary especially enjoyed keeping her family together with frequent gatherings.Mary is survived by her daughters, Kathy (Jim) Lucas, Linda (Steve) Vaughn, and Pam (Bill) Frye; grandchildren, Jamey, Denny, Tara, Dana, Billy, Gabe, Lindsey, and Ben; many great grandchildren; sisters, Ginny Collins and Ruth Trznadel; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Debbie Zmijewski; granddaughter, Corey Lyons; and sister, Dolores Benson.Funeral services will be private. Arrangement are entrusted to David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home. Please share condolences at