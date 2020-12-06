1/1
Sr. Mary Hyacinthe Vamos
1922 - 2020
Sr. Mary Hyacinthe Vamos

12/5/1922 - 11/26/2020

Sister M. Hyacinthe Vamos, F.D.C, passed away peacefully on November 26th, 2020 at Western Reserve Hospital in Akron, Ohio, at the age of 97. Sister Hyacinthe was a faithful Daughter of Divine Charity for 78 years who lived our motto "All for God, for the Poor and for our Congregation."

Sister Hyacinthe was the daughter of Stephen and Elizabeth (Kovacs) Vamos. She was born on December 5, 1922, in Patak, Hungary, and given the baptismal name, Elizabeth. Sister Hyacinthe entered religious life in 1935, and professed her final vows as a Daughter of Divine Charity on August 28, 1948, in Staten Island, New York.

Sister Hyacinthe served her community with dedication and joy, in the various ministries, in New Jersey, New York, Indiana, Illinois, Detroit, and Ohio as a Catechist, Teacher, Principal, and Administrator of St. Mary's Residence in Detroit, Michigan. Sister Hyacinthe also served as Provincial Superior of Holy Trinity Province before moving to Leonora Hall Convent in Akron, Ohio.

Sister Hyacinthe is survived by her brothers, Stephen (Rosemary), Frank, and John Vamos; and many nieces and nephews here in the United States and in her beloved village in Hungary. She was preceded in death by her parents, Stephen and Elizabeth; infant brother, Joseph; uncle, John Kovacs; her brother, Father Joseph Vamos; and sister-in-laws, Dianne and Jean Vamos.

Sister Hyacinthe will be missed by all those whose lives she touched, especially her religious community, family, and friends. May she rest in eternal peace.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St. Elizabeth Briarbank Home for the Aged, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, Francesca Residence, Akron, Ohio, or to a charity of the donor's choice.

A Private Funeral Service will take place at Calvary Cemetery and a Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date as the pandemic will dictate. Arrangements have been entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home; 4150 W. Laskey Rd. Toledo 43623 (419)473-0300. To share a memory please visit:

www.NewcomerToledo.com



Published in The Blade from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Home Northwest Chapel

1 entry
December 6, 2020
I visited Sister in Oct, and glad I did. I will miss her
Linda Narges
Friend
