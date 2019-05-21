Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
(419) 726-1583
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Smiczek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary I. Smiczek


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary I. Smiczek Obituary
Mary I. Smiczek

Mary I. Smiczek, age 94, passed away at home Friday, May 17, 2019. She was born September 12, 1924 in Toledo to Vincent and Paulene (Wlodarszewski). She was employed as a press operator at the former Prestole EverLock company and in the central supply department for Riverside Hospital. A loving mother, Mary raised her own children as well as her grandchildren, even helping with her great granddaughter. She enjoyed traveling to Knecht's Beach on Lake Erie and was an active parishioner of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Diane (Tom) Berry; grandchildren, Brian (Jill) Kiggins and Allan (Danielle) Kiggins; and great granchildren, Jeran, Ethan, and Kasyn. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard in 1972; son, Gary Smiczek; and twin brothers, Joseph and Stanley Szynkowski.

Family and friends may visit Wednesday, May 22 from 4 - 8 pm at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St. Toledo, OH. The Funeral Mass for Mary will begin Thursday, May 23 at 11 am in St. John the Baptist Church preceded by visitation in the church at 10 am. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the . Please share condolences at

hoeningfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from May 21 to May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now