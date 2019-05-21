Mary I. Smiczek



Mary I. Smiczek, age 94, passed away at home Friday, May 17, 2019. She was born September 12, 1924 in Toledo to Vincent and Paulene (Wlodarszewski). She was employed as a press operator at the former Prestole EverLock company and in the central supply department for Riverside Hospital. A loving mother, Mary raised her own children as well as her grandchildren, even helping with her great granddaughter. She enjoyed traveling to Knecht's Beach on Lake Erie and was an active parishioner of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.



Mary is survived by her daughter, Diane (Tom) Berry; grandchildren, Brian (Jill) Kiggins and Allan (Danielle) Kiggins; and great granchildren, Jeran, Ethan, and Kasyn. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard in 1972; son, Gary Smiczek; and twin brothers, Joseph and Stanley Szynkowski.



Family and friends may visit Wednesday, May 22 from 4 - 8 pm at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St. Toledo, OH. The Funeral Mass for Mary will begin Thursday, May 23 at 11 am in St. John the Baptist Church preceded by visitation in the church at 10 am. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.



