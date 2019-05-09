Home

C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Wake
Saturday, May 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
4:00 PM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
MISS MARY J. THOMAS

Mrs. Thomas, 69, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019, in the Mercy Health St. Vincent Hospital. She was a 1969 graduate of the Irving E. Macomber/Harriet Whitney High School and was a retired cook. She is survived by daughters, Alisa Thomas, Kenya Roderick Hands) Powel and Kimberly Powell; 5 grand and 8 great-grandchildren; special friends, France and Jim and special niece, Marcia Holmes. Funeral Services will be 4 pm Saturday, May 11, 2019, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Ave. Toledo, OH 43607, preceded by a 3 pm Family Hour/Wake. Pastor Otis Gordon, Officiant.

Published in The Blade on May 9, 2019
