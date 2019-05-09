|
|
MISS MARY J. THOMAS
Mrs. Thomas, 69, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019, in the Mercy Health St. Vincent Hospital. She was a 1969 graduate of the Irving E. Macomber/Harriet Whitney High School and was a retired cook. She is survived by daughters, Alisa Thomas, Kenya Roderick Hands) Powel and Kimberly Powell; 5 grand and 8 great-grandchildren; special friends, France and Jim and special niece, Marcia Holmes. Funeral Services will be 4 pm Saturday, May 11, 2019, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Ave. Toledo, OH 43607, preceded by a 3 pm Family Hour/Wake. Pastor Otis Gordon, Officiant.
cbrownfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on May 9, 2019