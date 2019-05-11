Mary J. (Pontius) Tokles



Mary Joyce Tokles (Pontius) "Mrs, T.", 97, passed away in Ebeid Hospice on May 7, 2019. She was born in Akron Ohio to Park and Margaret (Herbst) Pontius. She married her husband Alexander Tokes on August 27, 1946 and they enjoyed 72 years of marriage.



She was a graduate of St. Ursula Academy and was active in many Toledo organizations throughout her life including Longfellow Mother's Club, Flower Hospital Auxiliary, and Mobile Meals. Mary was a longtime and active member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral being a two time president of Daughters of Penelope. She and her husband enjoyed many trips together throughout Europe and the United States, and especially enjoyed their numerous trips to Florida spending time with her family. Mary was instrumental in helping her son Nick open Nick and Jimmy's restaurant where she was known for her recipes especially her famous macaroni salad and cheesecakes. Most importantly she will be remembered as a very loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who lived life to the fullest.



She is survived by her loving husband, Alexander; daughter Maryann (Michael) Condon; grandchildren, Sarah Condon, Matthew Condon, Marcus Condon, Michael Condon, special cousin David Rees and daughter-in-law Sarah Tokles; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son Nicholas Tokles and brother Jack Pontius.



Friends are invited to visit on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 3:00-8:00PM in the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 W. Sylvania Ave. where Trisagion Prayers will begin at 7:00pm. Funeral services will begin at 11:00am Tuesday at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 740 N. Summit St. Rev. Larry Legaikis Officiant. Interment will follow in Toledo Memorial Park. Those wishing to make memorial contributions in her name are asked to consider Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Sunset Village Assisted Living, or Ebeid Hospice. To send her family online condolences, please visit www.ansberg-west.com.



www.ansberg-west.com





Published in The Blade from May 11 to May 13, 2019