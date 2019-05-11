Services Ansberg-West Funeral Directors 3000 Sylvania Ave Toledo , OH 43613 (419) 472-7633 Visitation 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM Ansberg-West Funeral Directors 3000 Sylvania Ave Toledo , OH 43613 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Mary Tokles Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary J. (Pontius) Tokles

1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) Mary J. Tokles, a behind-the-scenes presence for years at her son's West Toledo bar and grill, where her recipes delighted diners, died Tuesday in ProMedica Ebeid Hospice, Sylvania. She was 97.



She had congestive heart failure and developed complications from recent infections, her daughter, Maryann Condon, said. Mrs. Tokles and her husband, Alex, moved recently from their longtime Sylvania Township home to assisted living at Sunset Village, also in the township.



Until about a decade ago, Mrs. Tokles helped in the office of Nick & Jimmy's. In 1979, she pitched in as her son, Nick Tokles, prepared to open the venue - arranging for the restaurant to be properly stocked with food and supplies.



Her son asked her to contribute desserts, particularly cheesecakes, and that led Mrs. Tokles to nearly full-time kitchen duties. She'd open up, take care of arriving employees, accept deliveries, and pay vendors. She prepared food, and her secret-recipe macaroni salad became a prized dish.



"It's got a different flair to it," her daughter said. "It's not your typical macaroni salad."



She made a variety of cheesecakes, including chocolate chip and amaretto. But to expand her arsenal, she and family members when eating out ordered cheesecake to reverse engineer other recipes.



She didn't mingle with patrons, but "everybody knew it was a family business and knew Mrs. T was there helping," her daughter said. "Nick loved to cook, and they had that connection, the two of them."



Mrs. Tokles' husband and his brother, Eustace, were long involved in the restaurant supply and equipment company their father, Esik Tokles, founded in 1931. She worked in collections for the firm after she and her husband married in 1946.



"She and Alex were a real team in the restaurant industry," said retired Blade food editor Mary Alice Powell. "She was a very sweet, caring lady - a family lady."



Mary Joyce Pontius, the daughter of Margaret and Park Pontius, was born March 13, 1922, in Akron. The family settled in Toledo, and her mother went to work for Champion Spark Plug. She was a graduate of St. Ursula Academy, working in the office to help pay her tuition. She later became an Ohio Bell operator and worked in the trust department of the former Toledo Trust Co.



She and her husband met at the Trianon Ballroom on Madison Avenue. Her heritage was Irish-German, and his, Greek. The couple married at Rosary Cathedral. She later became a member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, in which their children were brought up.



"She became more and more involved," her daughter said. "She had some good friends. They opened their arms and welcomed her. She was a hard worker for the community."



Mrs. Tokles was president twice of Daughters of Penelope.



While at home, she still cooked and baked.



"She loved to go, go, go," her daughter said. "If I took her to have her hair done, she'd say, 'Well, where are we going to have lunch?'"



She'd been a volunteer for the Flower Hospital Auxiliary and Mobile Meals.



Her son, Nick Tokles, died Sept. 4, 2015.



Surviving are her husband, whom she married Aug. 27, 1946; daughter, Maryann Condon, and four grandchildren.



Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Monday in the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, with Trisagion prayers at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral.



The family suggests tributes to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral; Sunset Village Assisted Living, or ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence.



