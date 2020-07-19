Mary Jane AndersonMary Jane Anderson, 96, entered the glorious presence of her Lord on July 12, 2020, after a few years of declining health and a growing weariness of spirit. She was born in Toledo on October 17, 1923, to Cornelius and Blanche Irene Snider, and had a brother, Jack, who died as a child. She was a graduate of Scott High School and attended Davis Business College.Mary Jane married the late Donald Robert Anderson in 1944 at the Toledo Gospel Tabernacle (First Alliance Church), where they made lifetime friendships, and were involved in various ministries. Surviving Mary Jane are Carol Wise of Holland, Michigan; Jack Anderson of Potomac, Maryland; Debra Bradish of Toledo, Ohio; and Tamara Arnold of Dublin, Ohio. Also surviving are 14 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.Mary Jane and Don enjoyed an active social life which included tennis, golf, water skiing, and bowling leagues. She loved to shop, and always enjoyed viewing the purchases of others, sometimes requesting a "style show." She had a fine sense of fashion, and never looked dowdy, even into her nineties. She loved her snacks, and even though she couldn't finish her meals, she always had a stash of "schnackies" in the tray of her walker. She was an expert worrier, and always told her family members to call her the minute they arrived home from their trips. She watched the news on t.v. and read The Blade every morning, mainly to keep up with the weather reports, an obsession which increased with age.She doted on her husband, fixing his meals (same time every day), and keeping logs of his medical stats (blood pressure, etc.) like clockwork. Even after Don had passed on (2013), M.J. learned the ins and outs of home maintenance, and stayed in her home until failing health (and her family) necessitated her move to assisted living at Charter Senior Living of Oak Openings. She loved her friendly neighborhood, and watched everyone (and their dogs) who walked by her front room window. She especially looked forward to afternoon chats with the mailman.Mary Jane was fiercely independent, and persistent in the pursuit of her personal goals. She knew what she wanted, and could not be put off easily. She had lots of what you might call "ego strength." She also had lots of love and loyalty for her family, and always ended her phone calls with "I love you."A graveside memorial service was held at Ottawa Hills Cemetery on Friday, July 17, for family members, with the Reverend Keith Sholl officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to The First Alliance Church of Toledo.