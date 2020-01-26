|
|
Mary Jane Detlef
Mary Jane Detlef, age 71, of Toledo, passed away January 24, 2020. Mary was born to Charlie and Lillian (Tribell) Duncan on August 28, 1948, in Toledo, Ohio. Mary graduated from DeVillbiss High School and Northwestern School of Nursing. She worked as a nurse in extended care for over 20 years. She loved the outdoors; gardening and camping and was a constant caregiver to everyone, especially her grandchildren, whom she adored.
Mary is survived by her loving children, Kimberly (Keith Jacobs), Robert Charles (Beth), Bryan (Amy); grandchildren, Joshua (Sheena) Detlef-Loveday, Christopher Detlef, Nathaniel Detlef, and Dakota Detlef; great-grandchildren, Dominic Dever and Maya Detlef-Loveday; brother, Browdys (Janice) Duncan; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and close friend, Ann Mason. She was preceded in death in 2019 by her husband, Robert Detlef.
Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Road in Oregon on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, from 1-5 p.m. A time of sharing will be held at 5 p.m.
www.freckchapel.com
Published in The Blade from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020