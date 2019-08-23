Home

Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 472-7633
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Corpus Christi University Parish
2955 Dorr St
Mary Jane (Stifel) Dzienny


1936 - 2019
Mary Jane (Stifel) Dzienny Obituary
Mary Jane (Stifel) Dzienny

Mary Jane (Stifel) Dzienny, 83, of Toledo, died on August 21, 2019. She was born January 27, 1936 in Toledo to the late Michael and Stella Stifel and was a graduate of Central Catholic High School, class of 1954. On October 5, 1957 she married the late Frederick L. Dzienny. They were married 58 years.

Survived by sisters, Margie Szymanski, Toledo, Marcia Karow (Otto), Cincinnati; 5 children, Patricia Johnson (Joel), Sylvania, Catherine Weygandt (Lee), Findlay, Michael, VA, Andrew (Nancy), Bay Village and John, N.C.; 9 grandchildren, Jordan Johnson, Sarah Hogan (Patrick), Lisa Sommer (Dustin), Anthony Weygandt (Ashlie Dabbs), Julia Weygandt, Nicholas Dzienny, Melissa Moon (Tim), Kevin Dzienny and Alexa Dzienny; 4 great grandchildren, Victoria and McKenna Hogan, Christian Sommer and Frederick Moon.

Mom's lifelong career was raising her family. She took great pride in her love of cooking and producing large family meals wrapped in Polish traditions. Her passion for gardening was evident in the large yard she kept and the legacy that she passed on to many family members for their love of gardening as well. She followed all of her grandchildren's escapades, be it in interests in basketball, football, gymnastics, dancing, musicals, Martial Arts and art. She loved to sit at the ocean side, collecting shells along the way. She will always be remembered for her love of birds and butterflies.

Visitation will be Sunday, August 25th, 1 to 5 P.M. at Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 W Sylvania Ave, Toledo, OH 43613. The Mass of Christian burial will be on Monday, August 26th, at 11:00 A.M., Corpus Christi University Parish, 2955 Dorr St, 43607, with Father James Bacik officiating. At a later date, a private internment of her ashes will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Toledo, OH. Online condolences at www.ansberg-west.com

Published in The Blade from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019
