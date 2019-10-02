|
Mary Jane "MJ" Hayward
Mary Jane "MJ" Hayward died unexpectedly on September 27, 2019, aged 65.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Donald, children Robert (Abbey) and Emily (Tom) and her two beloved sisters-in-law Sally and Sue, and their husbands Lou and Tom, and nephews and nieces, and grand-nephews and grand-nieces (although she wasn't sure that was a thing). She had many friends.
Mary Jane was born near Dayton, Ohio, to parents Robert and Doris Baker, who were members of the Experimental Aircraft Association along with her uncle. Growing up, she attended air races around the country and gatherings at Oshkosh. As a teenager, Mary Jane was mostly relegated to polishing the aluminum on the aircraft. Later in life, she did not like to polish anything, for some reason.
MJ received her degree in nursing from Ohio University and the University of Toledo; she worked for many years as a medical assistant for private practice and at Riverside Hospital in Toledo. She spent full time with her children as they grew up in Waterville, Ohio and Florence, South Carolina. When living in the country near Waterville, MJ (pregnant with Robert), was known to take a long bamboo pole and chase the neighbor's pig out of her garden. While volunteering for the Toledo Humane Society, she became good friends with five women who were all named Mary. They called the place where they worked Mary Mart.
Mary Jane once saw an entire family of foxes cross her best friend's Lori's yard; the female, three kits, and followed later by the male who had a duck in his mouth. A true lover of nature, Mary Jane said this was one of the most touching and wonderful scenes she had ever witnessed.
MJ loved her family more than anything. Despite liking neither coconut nor licorice, she never had a bad word to say about anybody or anything. Everyone who knew MJ loved her. MJ celebrated her 65th birthday on September 10th by spending all day trying to figure out Medicare, using the easy-to-follow instructions. Then we went out to dinner. Mary Jane had taco salad.
Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial visitation for Mary Jane on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 7220 Dutch Rd., Waterville, OH. The family will laugh about her obsession with being at least an hour early to any and every event, when she once bought sugar-free root beer by mistake, taking almost a year to drink it all, about the time she took the helm of our sailboat and complained that she couldn't see because the sails were in the way, and the way she always took the hand of anyone nearby when walking – not because she was being overtly friendly, but because she didn't want anyone to know that she had Multiple Sclerosis.
We will always know you, Mary Jane – you have joined the stars and are with us always, wherever we look. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the Toledo Humane Society (https://www.toledohumane.org/), or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (https://www.nationalmssociety.org/). To leave an online memory please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Oct. 2, 2019