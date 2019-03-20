The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
165 East Water Street
Oak Harbor, OH 43449
(419) 898-3011
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
165 East Water Street
Oak Harbor, OH 43449
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
165 East Water Street
Oak Harbor, OH 43449
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Henry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jane Henry


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Jane Henry

Mary Jane Henry, 95, of Upper Sandusky, OH, died Sunday evening, March 17, 2019, at Wyandot County Skilled Nursing & Rehab Center in Upper Sandusky. She was born July 10, 1923, on the family homestead in Oak Harbor, OH, to Harold G. and Doris O. (Kleinhans) Moore. On September 14, 1945, in Lacarne, OH, she married Walter W. Henry, who preceded her in death July 20, 2016. Mary Jane was a homemaker and a secretary in Radiology at the former Riverside Hospital in Toledo until 1985 and had worked at the Erie Army Depot in Port Clinton. She had been a very active member of Echo Meadow Church of Christ in Oregon, OH. Mary Jane loved gardening in her flower beds, cooking and baking, especially pies, and she very much enjoyed crocheting.

She is survived by her children, Marcia (Ron) Sergot of Arizona, Brenda (Tim) Tepley of Kansas, Peggy Dolling of Upper Sandusky, William (Barbara) Henry of Toledo and Malla (Dan) Bauer of Montana; eight grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild; as well as her brother, Charles (Evalyn) Moore of Oak Harbor. Mary Jane was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brothers, Archie, Howard, Ralph, Richard and Earl Moore.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m., Friday, March 22, 2019, in the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 165 E. Water St., Oak Harbor, where the funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019. Interment will be in Salem Township Union Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions for Mary Jane to be to the Wyandot County EMS, 401 N. Warpole St., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. Online condolences may be shared at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.

walkerfuneralhomes.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now