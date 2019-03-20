Mary Jane Henry



Mary Jane Henry, 95, of Upper Sandusky, OH, died Sunday evening, March 17, 2019, at Wyandot County Skilled Nursing & Rehab Center in Upper Sandusky. She was born July 10, 1923, on the family homestead in Oak Harbor, OH, to Harold G. and Doris O. (Kleinhans) Moore. On September 14, 1945, in Lacarne, OH, she married Walter W. Henry, who preceded her in death July 20, 2016. Mary Jane was a homemaker and a secretary in Radiology at the former Riverside Hospital in Toledo until 1985 and had worked at the Erie Army Depot in Port Clinton. She had been a very active member of Echo Meadow Church of Christ in Oregon, OH. Mary Jane loved gardening in her flower beds, cooking and baking, especially pies, and she very much enjoyed crocheting.



She is survived by her children, Marcia (Ron) Sergot of Arizona, Brenda (Tim) Tepley of Kansas, Peggy Dolling of Upper Sandusky, William (Barbara) Henry of Toledo and Malla (Dan) Bauer of Montana; eight grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild; as well as her brother, Charles (Evalyn) Moore of Oak Harbor. Mary Jane was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brothers, Archie, Howard, Ralph, Richard and Earl Moore.



Visitation will be 6-8 p.m., Friday, March 22, 2019, in the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 165 E. Water St., Oak Harbor, where the funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019. Interment will be in Salem Township Union Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions for Mary Jane to be to the Wyandot County EMS, 401 N. Warpole St., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. Online condolences may be shared at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.



walkerfuneralhomes.com





Published in The Blade on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary