Mary Jane Hobbs
Mary Jane Hobbs, age 86, beloved mother and friend, passed into the loving embrace of Jesus and His Blessed Mother, Mary, on October 26, 2020. Mary Jane was born on July 27, 1934 in Toledo to Stanley and Jessie (Buczek) Mackiewicz. She grew up and lived many years in the Polish Village. She was a member of the Woodward High School Class of 1952 where she enjoyed being a majorette. She was formerly married to Charles M. Hobbs, with whom she had 7 children.
Mary Jane was special to all who met her. She was kind, compassionate, and respectful to all and was always ready to help others. She lived her Catholic faith and found her greatest love and blessings in her own family. Mary Jane considered being a mother to be the most important job in the world, and she was the very best, most devoted mother.
Left to treasure her memory are her seven grateful children, Cheryl Jean Fitzpatrick (Michael), Debra Sue Bush, Mark Charles Hobbs (Valerie), Kathleen Ann Birr (Bruce), Kim Marie Blankenship (Herman), Charles Raymon Hobbs (Patricia), and Kelly Ann Hobbs (Jim). She also loved and cared for her 16 grandchildren, Ryan, Kate, Megan, Kristi, Tracy, Michael, Angela, Andrew, Matthew, Jody, James, Joshua, Erica, Charley, Nicole and Gregory. Her 20 great-grandchildren will miss their "Hobby". Mary Jane is also survived by her siblings, Patricia Cheney, Edmund "Googs" Mackiewicz (Phyllis) and James Mackiewicz, Sr. (Patricia). She also leaves behind her special dog, Jessie.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Jessie Mackiewicz; former husband, Charles M. Hobbs; son-in-law, Michael Bush; brother-in-law, Richard Cheney; brother-in-law, Raymon Hobbs; sister-in-law, Dorothy Hobbs; and nephew, Craig Cheney.
Mary Jane will also be remembered for her devotion to God and family, her epic Christmas Eve celebrations featuring Polish foods and a visit from Santa Claus, and her love of Frank Sinatra and Johnny Mathis music. She was very artistic and enjoyed crafting, puzzles, cross-stitch, crocheting, drawing, painting, quilting, and making afghans. An extremely social person who always saw the best in other people, Mary made friends with everyone she met. Her legacy will live on.
Friends may visit Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 4-8:00 p.m. at the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.). Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed. Mary Jane's Funeral Mass will be private, however for those unable to attend please join us via livestream on Friday at 10 a.m. at littleflowertoledo.org
Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
