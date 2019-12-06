|
Mary Jane Howard
Mary Jane Howard, our beloved Aunt, passed triumphantly to her heavenly home on Monday evening, December 2, 2019. She arrived in this world on May 30, 1917, the youngest of three sisters born to Arthur and Florence (Yarrick) Howard in Toledo, Ohio.
She graduated with honors from the first graduating class of Thomas A. DeVilbiss high school and took advanced courses in business/secretarial studies. While at DeVilbiss, Mary Jane enjoyed several sports but none more than tennis and won an outright city championship in women's tennis. Her teenage years were spent with family in Toledo and many summers with family in Huron and Berlin Heights Ohio along Lake Erie where she loved swimming at Ruggles Beach. Mary began her career with a move to Hartford, Conn. as an executive secretary with a Hartford Insurance company. In her very early twenties she made this rather unusual move for a young woman just entering her first career employment.
After two years in Hartford, Mary Jane accepted an offer to become an executive secretary to many of the directors and presidents of Owens-Illinois, Inc. back in her hometown Toledo. For the next 33 years she was among the first women to hold executive secretarial positions within many of O-I's divisions including their corporate headquarters. She was an active member of the Onized Club of O-I employees and became an avid golfer on their women's golf leagues.
During her working years, Mary shared a home with her beloved mother Florence and together they traveled extensively throughout the continental United States and Canada enjoying scenic wonders from coast to coast. Mary's other passion was photography which she found particularly gratifying in capturing that "perfect shot" of outdoor scenes in nature as well as capturing innumerable photos of all her family members at holidays and other events. Mary continued her love for golfing well into her retirement years and could often be found on the greens at golf courses all over N.W. Ohio and S.E. Michigan.
In her spare time she also served as a secretary for Pilgrim Congregational UCC Church where she was a faithful member for many years. Gardening and tending to roses of all kinds was an especial interest she shared with her mother over a large portion of her life.
Throughout her life she loved her family without limit and was the compassionate caretaker for her mother and two sisters during their illnesses.
She was thrilled with the birth of her great nephews and nieces and participated in their lives whenever possible and then with the arrival of great, great nephews and nieces.
Mary was a fiercely independent spirit rooted in her steadfast faith in a loving and gracious God.
Mary Jane was pre-deceased by her parents and sisters, Mabel Harmon and Madeline Dibling. She is survived by four nephews, Dave (Sara) Dibling, Dan Dibling, Jon (Judy) Harmon and Rick Harmon. Also great nephew and niece, Brian (Dana) Dibling and Karen (Josh) Taylor and great, great nephews and nieces, Matthew and Connor Dibling and Morgan and McKenna Taylor.
The family expresses heartfelt thanks to the caring staff at Genacross Wolf Creek Campus Care Center and Hospice of N.W. Ohio for their tender and compassionate care of our beautiful Aunt over the past two years.
Private family services will be held for Mary Jane in the First Congregational UCC Church of Berlin Heights, Ohio and interment at the Riverside cemetery with the Reverend Casey Cain officiating. Memorial gifts may be directed to your local or Hospice of Northwest Ohio 30000 East River Road, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551
Morman-Hinman-Tanner Funeral Home, Berlin Heights is honored to serve Mary's Family
