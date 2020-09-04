1/1
Mary Jane "Marian" Jasiak
1926 - 2020
Mary Jane "Marian" Jasiak

Mary Jane Jasiak was born September 24, 1926. She passed away peacefully in Hospice September 2nd, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Marian; and sister, Bernadine Bowers.

She enjoyed an active life; swimming, dancing, water skiing, bowling and golfing. She was a member for many years at the Zablocki Senior Center; playing cards, having lunch and visiting friends.

Mary Jane is survived by her two nieces, Barbara (Larry) Hampton of Sun City, AZ and Mickey Stark-Price (Dave) Price of Ottawa Lake, MI.; plus numerous great nieces and nephews.

Her body is being donated to the M.C.O. Hospital. There will be no visitation or memorials according to her wishes. Please say a prayer in her memory. She was a Parishioner of Regina Coeli Church for many years.


Published in The Blade from Sep. 4 to Sep. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
September 3, 2020
I have wonderful memories from my childhood visiting her cottage on the lake. She had a very vibrant personality. She will be missed. Rest In Peace
Tammy Laster
Family
