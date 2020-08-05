Mary Jane SwigartMary Jane Swigart of Toledo, OH, passed away on August 1, 2020. Born April 23, 1928, to George and Thelma Duvall, Mary Jane was a graduate of St. Mary's grade school and Notre Dame Academy, Toledo, Ohio. She married her husband, Charles, in January 1950 and they spent 56 years together until his death in 2006. Together they had three sons, Charles, John, and James.Mary Jane was a homemaker who for 25 years worked at the voting booths. She attended Regina Coeli Catholic Church, Toledo, Ohio. She loved the Detroit Tigers and the Toledo Walleye.She is survived by her son, John (Darie Lynne), Port Clinton, OH; five grandchildren; as well as great grandchildren and nieces.She was preceded in death by her husband; sons, Charles and James; grandsons, Charles and Peter; sister, Doris Shook; brothers-in-law, Robert Shook and John F. Swigart; and great grandchild, Amber Swigart.Friends will be received on Froday, August 7, 2020, at Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home (3219 Tremainsville @ Alexis, 419-269-1111) from 10:00 to 10:30 A.M. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Those wishing to make a contribution are asked to consider Eternal Word Television Network, Irondale, AL. Online condolences: