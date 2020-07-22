Mary Jane TothMary Jane (Kovacs) Toth, age 83, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2020 at Orchard Villa in Oregon. The youngest of six, daughter of Mary (Kurtulik) and Károly Kovacs, immigrants from Hungary, Mary Jane grew up in Birmingham on Valentine Street in Toledo. She attended Waite High and worked for Rossford Ordinance Depot. In 1967, she married the love of her life, Nandor Toth, at St. Stephen's Church. Mary Jane stayed home, taking care of her family and raising their children. When Nandor became ill and unable to work in 1983, she took a job to help support her family in housekeeping at an Oregon nursing home, where she eventually retired. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sisters Betty Gall and Irene Shaner, brother Elmer Kovacs and two siblings that died as children.She is survived by her children, Alex, Jennifer (Steve) and Eric; two grandchildren, Stephen and Bailee Pasztor. She is also survived by a niece and nephews whom she adored. Thank you to the staff at Orchard Villa, and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for your loving care. She is so loved and will be missed beyond words.Friends may call at Freck Funeral Chapel in Oregon, Ohio on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon. Burial will follow in St. Ignatius Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions are appreciated to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or Epiphany-St Stephen.