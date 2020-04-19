Mary Jankowski Mary Jankowski, 99, died April 13, 2020, of natural causes, months shy of her 100th birthday. A lifelong East Toledo resident, Mary was born to Michael and Barbara Bartko on July 15, 1920, in Birmingham and was the last survivor of seven siblings, most of whom lived into their 90's. She was a member of Sacred Heart Parish and its Rosary Society. The quintessential homemaker, she liked to crochet, knit, sew, cook, and bake. Her Hungarian nutcakes were epic. Mary worked crossword puzzles, read, and colored until her final days and was a weekend artist and good bowler in her day, carrying a 180 average. She and her late husband, Conrad, created a cozy home on a modest budget. She and Conrad met while both working at the old LaSalle's Department Store in Downtown Toledo when he drew her name in a Secret Santa and procured nylon stockings, a rationed luxury in 1947. They married several months later and were married for 62 years. Mary worked several years at LaSalle's, and later at the first K-Mart on Navarre Avenue. She is survived by her three children, Barbara (James) Wiegand of New Jersey, Mike (Marie) Jankowski of Whitehouse, Ohio, and Tom Jankowski of Walbridge; four grandchildren, Angie Domschot of Toledo, Jen Domschot of Arizona, James (Nicole) Wiegand of New Jersey, Stephanie (Derek) Wiegand O'Brien of New Jersey; and three great-grandchildren, Lilli, Sophie, and Conor. Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Conrad, and grandson, Cory Wiegand. The family thanks the nurses and aides in Memory Care at Kingston Rehabilitation of Perrysburg and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their kind and compassionate care of our Mom, especially during this difficult time. Due to COVID-19, all services held will be private. In lieu of public services, a memorial video will be available to watch on www.freckchapel.com
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.