Mary Jeanette BuckMary Jeanette Buck, 94, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly at St. Anne's Hospital on Monday, November 2, 2020. She was born January 13, 1926, at Toledo Hospital, the daughter of Sylvester and Florence Koepfer. She was a member of the Most Blessed Sacrament Church. Mary was married to her loving husband, Joseph A. Buck, and they raised five beautiful children.Mary, our beautiful mother, held various jobs. She especially enjoyed working in the Mount Vernon room at Westgate for 22 years. She entered the real estate business and worked tirelessly with great enthusiasm and received many accolades and awards for her extraordinary achievements with DiSalle Real Estate until 2016. She was a hardworking woman, ahead of her time. She continues to be our great inspiration. Anyone who knew her loved her dearly.Mary was a devoted mother to her five children and her family loved her deeply. She was an absolutely extraordinary mother, dedicated wife who enjoyed homemaking, including baking and cooking wonderful meals. She bowled for 57 years and was Captain Mary, and thoroughly enjoyed her Wednesdays with the girls.She enjoyed travelling and was always ready for the adventures to be discovered, including France, Hawaii, Colorado, Florida, Alaska, and many other locales. Mary also enjoyed gardening, parks, and nature, crocheting, knitting, playing games on her tablet, and solving crossword puzzles.She was always available to listen, give love, guide, and inspire. She was fun and fun loving, yet serious and whatever she started she always finished. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She was graced with many fine qualities including her strength and tenacity, and lived a life of integrity.She loved all her children immensely, and was proud of everyone's accomplishments.Debbie was her loyal and loving caregiver in 2020, and was very organized in scheduling anything and everything for her. Mary enjoyed Debbie's gourmet food reparations and comradery, and watching Jeopardy nightly. They enjoyed each other's company and supported each other. Gary, Mary Jo, Cheryl, and Joyce all provided love, care, support, and encouragement.Mary, was preceded in death by Joseph her loving husband; and her brothers, Germaine, Charles; and sisters, Rita and Shirley. Mary is survived by her sister, Dolores Potrzebowski; her children, Cheryl (Mark Hogan) McArthur, Gary (Renee Vining) Buck, and Gary's twin sister, Mary Jo Buck, Joyce (Jacky) Buck-Pourpre, and Debbie (Don Podgor) Buck. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.Family and friends are invited to visit on Monday, from 9:30 until the funeral mass at 11 a.m. at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 2240 Castlewood Drive at Bellevue Road. Due to COVID-19 regulations, facial coverings and social distancing will be required. Interment will follow at Historic Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those considering memorial contributions are asked to remember the Toledo Humane Society, Toledo Zoo, Cherry Street Mission, ASPCA, Shriner's, and March of Dimes. Ansberg-West Funeral Home (419) 472-7633.Online condolences may be sent to Mary's family at