Mary Jo Dressell
Mary Jo Dressell, age 90, of Whitehouse, OH, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Elizabeth Scott Memorial Care Center in Maumee. She was born December 22, 1928 in Angola, IN to Ralph & Gladys Preston.
Mary Jo was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren embracing every moment with them. Mary Jo and family are one of the original 64 charter members of The Community of Christ Lutheran Church, which was founded on June 12, 1977 in Whitehouse, OH.
She was a member of the women's golf league at Valleywood Country Club and a former member of the Whitehouse Garden Club. She had a great a love of nature, was an arborist and supporter of the national Audubon Society. Mary Jo was also a dedicated St Luke's Hospital volunteer, an avid reader, loved music, and dancing with David, whenever, wherever.
She married her longtime friend and soul mate, David B. Dressell, Sr. on April 23, 1949. He preceded her in death on January 6, 2019. Survivors include children: Deborah (Tim) Haley, David (Mary) Dressell, Jr., and Jacqueline (Eric) Jerome; grandchildren Casey Dressell, Cristin (Andy) Lukcso, Jamie (Kyle) Yoder, and Joseph (Kelly Thomas) Dressell; and great grandchildren Grace Allen, George Yoder, Joseph Lukcso, Simon Yoder, Gavin Dressell, Audrey Lukcso, Thomas Lukcso, Florence Yoder, and Ruby Dressell. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Jean Howe-Rost; and brother, Jack Howe.
Visitation will be Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 4-7pm at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 6603 Providence St, Whitehouse, OH. Funeral services will be Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11:00 am at Community of Christ Lutheran Church, 6517 Finzel Rd, Whitehouse, OH with Pastor Matthew Lash officiating. Burial will follow at Whitehouse Cemetery. Memorials can be given to Community of Christ Lutheran Church or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. To leave an online condolence please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Oct. 9, 2019