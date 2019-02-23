Home

Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
(419) 726-1583
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
5:00 PM
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
View Map
Mary Johanna Beam, age 93, of Toledo's Point Place Community, passed away peacefully on February 20, 2019, after a brief illness. She was born November 19, 1925, in Huntington, IN, to Ralph and Gertrude (Scott) Grow. In 1946, Mary married William Beam and was a homemaker while raising her children. She went on to work for Pinkerton Tobacco, Libbey Glass, and Vernors Ginger Ale. Mary enjoyed playing bingo, games on the computer, and tending to her vegetable garden. She crocheted lap blankets for nursing home patients.

Mary is survived by her children, Sandra (Henry) Rose and Thomas Beam; grandson, Jeremy Rose; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William; sister, Etta Brower; and brother, Wilbur Grow.

Family and friends may visit Sunday, February 24, from 2-5 pm at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St. Toledo, Ohio. The Funeral Service for Mary will follow at 5 pm at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be given to Ebeid Hospice. Please share condolences at

hoeningfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Feb. 23, 2019
