Mary Josephine (Sweeney) Simkins



Mary Josephine (Sweeney) Simkins peacefully passed away on May 13, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Paul; and is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer Simkins-Bullock and Wesley Bullock; her son, Stephen Simkins; and her four grandchildren, Olivia Simkins Bullock, Carson Bullock, Evangeline Simkins and Elora Simkins. An avid musician and educator, Mary Jo made her home in Holland, Ohio since 2008 after moving from State College, Pennsylvania where she had lived for nearly 50 years.





