Mary Joyce DeWalt



Mary Joyce DeWalt, 90 years, of Lambertville, MI passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 31, 2019 at Genacross of Wolf Creek. The daughter of Martin C. and Mary E. (Ralph) Harris she was born on June 27, 1928 in Toledo, OH.



Mary was employed with the Libbey Owens Ford Company in Toledo for 30 years. After retiring Mary resided in Zephyrhills, Florida for 20 years where she enjoyed working in her yard and making trips to the beach. Mary then returned to Michigan to be closer to family and friends. She was an avid reader and enjoyed teaching Sunday school and being involved with her church. While residing at Genacross Mary enjoyed visiting with other residents and appreciated the kindness and care of the staff.



Mary is survived by her loving son, Anthony ( Lucina) DeWalt; brother, Martin Harris and daughter-in-law Abby Lewis. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Raymond David, Timothy, and Martin Lewis, and Joshua (Corina), Andrew (Mackenzie), and Michael (Alisha) DeWalt; along with 4 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and son David Lee Lewis.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. in the Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel 8300 Lewis Ave Temperance, MI where a memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Cremation has taken place. Memorial donations may be made to ProMedica Hospice or Lambertville United Methodist Church.



bedfordfuneralchapel.com





Published in The Blade on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary