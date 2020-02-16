|
|
Mary Joyce Eggerstorfer
Mary Joyce Eggerstorfer, age 90, passed away peacefully on February 12, 2020 in Hospice of Northwest Ohio, surrounded by her loving, crazy family. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Elsie Hancock; husband, John O. Eggerstorfer; son, John F. Eggerstorfer; father and mother-in-law, Otto (Anna) Eggerstorfer; grandchild, Mary Hulett; son-in-law, Jeff Hulett and long-time special friend, Robert "Butch" Tierney. Joyce's husband passed away at the age of 39 and she did an incredible job of raising her five children. She raised them through hard work, love, patience and teaching them how to be kind and responsible. She worked at Shrader Tire & Oil and Savage Associates, retiring in 1999.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Mary (Dave) Glowacki, Lynn Hulett (Mark), Carole (Jim) Schira and Julie (Justin) Riggle; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and one expected in August and very special friends since childhood, Jerry (Joan) Ryan.
The family will receive guests on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 3-8:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). The family will also receive guests on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. at St. Catherine of Siena Parish, 4555 N. Haven Ave. with her Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Francis J. Speier. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Central Catholic High School Scholarship Fund or any .
To leave a special message for Joyce's family please visit,
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020