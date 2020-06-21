Mary Kathleen "Kathy" Templin
Mary Kathleen "Kathy" Templin passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 15, 2020 at Flower Hospital in Sylvania, Ohio. She was born on July 23, 1953 in Flint, Michigan to Robert J. Craver and Clare (Fosnight) Craver. Kathy graduated from St. Ursula High School in 1971 and after graduation, began a long career as a floral designer working at Ken's Flowers and Hafner Florist.
Introduced by her brother Bob, Kathy and I met in 1975, and we were married in 1977, and enjoyed 43 wonderful years together. Like any marriage, we had our ups and downs, but when push came to shove, we were always there for each other – we truly were the best of friends. When our son Jonathan came into our lives, Kathy and I (always a twosome), became a threesome and formed a bond that will never be broken.
Kathy's support of Jonathan and I never wavered. When Jonathan joined the Army after college and was deployed to Afghanistan, she was so frightened for his safety but never let him know. She was so proud of him. She backed him on any decision he made.
Kathy was a "Mom" to many! She touched so many lives at both Ken's and Hafner's. She always had time to listen to her coworker/friends issues, stories, jokes, you name it! But, she was never shy about giving them her opinion and/or advice. Being a take charge person, she was never afraid to speak her mind but she always did so with compassion and the best interest of her friends.
She earned respect from her coworkers and friends for her straight forward honest approach to life. She had a wicked sense of humor like no other! She will be remembered by many for her sense of humor and ability to make anyone laugh in any type of situation. She always said she kept me around because I made her laugh. Really, we made each other laugh. When people ask about our secret to a long marriage, our answer was as simple as never forgetting to have fun and to laugh…we did both.
I would be remiss if I didn't mention another big part of Kathy's life. That would be "the girls", Pam, Pat, and Suzy. The four of them were fortunate to have had a lasting friendship that very few people experience in their lifetime. They were always there for each other and still are to this day. They vacationed in Florida, the Carolina's, Frankenmuth, and many trips to various cottages. Every birthday was a celebration that lead to a party! Always a party with dignity!
As for family, Kathy and my sister, Tara (although in-laws) became close friends. Tara has been there through thick and thin.
Our nieces and nephews loved Kathy. She was the no nonsense, never miss a baptism, first communion, birthday or holiday, fun Aunt! They will miss Aunt Kathy dearly.
Kathy will be missed by so many but especially by me.
Kathy was preceded in death by her mom and dad; brothers, Mark Craver and Mike Craver; and her mother-in-law, Sheila Templin with whom she had a special friendship.
Left to celebrate her life are me, her husband, Mike; our son, Jonathan; brother, Bob (Allison) Craver; sister, Linda (Roy) Buford; niece, Kendall (Jeff) Braun; nephews, Drew (Courtney) Hanna, Brad (Ellen) Hanna, Dylan (Kristen) Hanna, Ryan (Christie) Craver, Cory (Heather) Buford; great nephews and nieces, Charlotte Braun, Ryan Jr. and Weston Craver, Bennett Hanna, and Luke and Olivia Hanna. All of these children brought great joy to her life.
Family and friends may gather at the Reeb Funeral Home, Sylvania, Tuesday June 23, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Sylvania, Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Live streaming available at stjoesylvania.org. Face masks recommended for visitation and services.
Special thanks to my Dad Gorege Templin, Beth and Dan Hafner, George Reeb, "The Girls", and my Aunt Melanie who made these tough times easier to bear for Jonathan and myself.
"Thank you Sweety for
making me a better person.
I love you." Mike.
Adelaide Matilda says
ARF, ARF
Miss you Mom
Online condolences to
www.reebfuneralhome.com
