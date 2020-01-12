|
Mary Kathryn Beck
Mary Kathryn Beck, born February 11, 1929 in Toledo, Ohio from the union of George L. and Kathryn I. Curson, died January 3, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. Mary grew up in the Hopewell area (Jackman and Alexis) in the depth of the Great Depression. Being the eldest of six children, she learned to made do with what they had -sewing, cooking, and baking. There was not a cake she could not bake nor a cookie she could not make from scratch; many brides were happy because of her wedding cakes, and the kids at the Ability Center loved her Santa cookies at Christmas. Having graduated from Whitmer High School, she engaged in many jobs: Ryker Muffler (welder), Walton Bakery, Tameron Country Club, ending her career as the owner and manager of Fireside Inn. Mary was married in Bitman Hall at St. Clements Church, where her faith made her a lifetime member.
Mary was preceded in death by her brother, George Curson, Jr.; and her sister, Nancy Moore. She is survived by her son, Denver (Sharon) Beck; daughter, Kathryn (Dan) Connelly; sister, Alice (Dennis) Schorling; brothers, Frank (Bev) and David (Sharon) Curson; grandchildren, Denver Beck III, Jennifer (Andy) Chuhy, Dainya (Micah) Lestock, Bethanne (Adam) Weyenberg, Kevin (Mel) Connelly, Christy (Murat) Kanmaz, and Michael Connelly; great-grandchildren, Abby, Darren, Ashley, Brianna, Makena, Courtney, Max, Alex, Macy, Kate, and Lucas Michael Connelly; and step-great-grandchildren, Brenden and Kate. Mary's love for her family and friends was her legacy.
Special thanks fo Hospice of Northwest Ohio and all the team of caregivers and friends that were a part of Mary's end of life. A family remembrance will be scheduled for a future date.
Published in The Blade from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020