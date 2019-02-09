|
|
Mary Kay Karrick-Walters
Mary Kay Karrick-Walters, 75, died Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. She was born November 12, 1943, in Toledo. Kay was an educator for 44 years at Northwood Middle School and in Oregon Schools. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, Choraliers and Oregon Community Theatre.
Kay is survived by her husband, Howard; children, David (Angela) Karrick, Stephen (Kerri) Karrick and Peter (Michelle) Karrick; step children, Howard Walters III, Debbie (Timothy) Tyo, Matthew (Karen) Walters, Melissa (Curt) Mellot; 22 grandchildren; brothers, Dee (Judy) Huffman and Gordon (Bev) Huffman; sister-in-law, Pat Huffman; many nieces and nephews. She was precededin death by her parents, Dale and Mary (Carr) Huffman; husband, Charles R. Karrick and brother, Phil Huffman.Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Road in Oregon on Monday, February 11, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. and Tuesday, February 12, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. Funeral service will be held Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 5757 Starr Ext., Oregon, OH43616. Burial will follow at Lake Twp. Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Christ United Methodist Church or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
www.freckchapel.com
Published in The Blade on Feb. 9, 2019