Home

POWERED BY

Services
W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 385-5305
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Blue Collar Pub
620 Illinois Ave.
Maumee, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Keim
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Keim


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Keim Obituary
Mary Keim

Mary Keim, age 83, of Toledo, passed away on March 7, 2019. She was born on September 11, 1935 to Joseph and Edna Zitzelberger in Toledo. Mary was a devoted homemaker. She enjoyed crafting, especially knitting and crocheting.

Mary was preceded in death by her loving husband, William; daughter, Michelle; and 4 siblings. She will be dearly missed by her children, Joseph (Kathy) Ray, Janice (Henry) Vidal, Chris (Chris) Ray, Tony Ray and Pam (Mark) Piotrowski; 14 grandchildren; many great grandchildren; and extended family and friends. Memorial Services will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 1-5:00 p.m. at the Blue Collar Pub, 620 Illinois Ave., Maumee OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Messages of condolence may be directed to www.sujkowskiairport.com.

Published in The Blade from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now