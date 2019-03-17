|
Mary Keim
Mary Keim, age 83, of Toledo, passed away on March 7, 2019. She was born on September 11, 1935 to Joseph and Edna Zitzelberger in Toledo. Mary was a devoted homemaker. She enjoyed crafting, especially knitting and crocheting.
Mary was preceded in death by her loving husband, William; daughter, Michelle; and 4 siblings. She will be dearly missed by her children, Joseph (Kathy) Ray, Janice (Henry) Vidal, Chris (Chris) Ray, Tony Ray and Pam (Mark) Piotrowski; 14 grandchildren; many great grandchildren; and extended family and friends. Memorial Services will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 1-5:00 p.m. at the Blue Collar Pub, 620 Illinois Ave., Maumee OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Messages of condolence may be directed to www.sujkowskiairport.com.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019