Mary (Hauser) Klepacz
Mary (Hauser) Klepacz, age 93, a lifelong resident of Rossford, Ohio passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 in her home. She was born on May 21, 1926 to Art and Helen (Borgelt) Hauser. Mary was a dedicated homemaker who loved to cook for her family and friends. Nobody ever left her home hungry. She enjoyed playing cards with her sisters and neighbor and loved spending time with her family.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Judy(Paul) Bamford; daughter in-law, Carol Klepacz; grandchildren, Angela (Doug) Oakley, Amy Klepacz, John (Char) Klepacz, Corey (Anna) Cox, Jeremy Cox, Jayme (Lacy) Cox and Bryan (Laren) Cox; great grandchildren, Ethan and Samantha Cox, Claire, Margaret and Isaac Cox, Olivia and Kayleigh Oakley; McKenna and Brody Cox and Paisley Klepacz; sisters in-law, Kazia Gutowski and Tillie Klepacz. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 67 years, Stanley Klepacz; son, John Klepacz and her sisters, Dorothy, Beverly and Neoma.
Family and friends may visit at the Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home, 830 Lime City Rd. on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 2 to 6 PM. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church 5520 Fremont Pike, Stony Ridge, OH with Pastor Michael Hughes officiating. The family will greet visitors at the church beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be directed to St. John's Food Pantry Building Fund or the . To leave online expressions of sympathy please visit:
Published in The Blade on Mar. 7, 2020