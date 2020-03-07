The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home
830 Lime City Rd.
Rossford, OH 43460
419-666-1566
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home
830 Lime City Rd.
Rossford, OH 43460
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
5520 Fremont Pike
Stony Ridge, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
5520 Fremont Pike
Stony Ridge, OH
View Map

Mary (Hauser) Klepacz


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary (Hauser) Klepacz Obituary
Mary (Hauser) Klepacz

Mary (Hauser) Klepacz, age 93, a lifelong resident of Rossford, Ohio passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 in her home. She was born on May 21, 1926 to Art and Helen (Borgelt) Hauser. Mary was a dedicated homemaker who loved to cook for her family and friends. Nobody ever left her home hungry. She enjoyed playing cards with her sisters and neighbor and loved spending time with her family.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Judy(Paul) Bamford; daughter in-law, Carol Klepacz; grandchildren, Angela (Doug) Oakley, Amy Klepacz, John (Char) Klepacz, Corey (Anna) Cox, Jeremy Cox, Jayme (Lacy) Cox and Bryan (Laren) Cox; great grandchildren, Ethan and Samantha Cox, Claire, Margaret and Isaac Cox, Olivia and Kayleigh Oakley; McKenna and Brody Cox and Paisley Klepacz; sisters in-law, Kazia Gutowski and Tillie Klepacz. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 67 years, Stanley Klepacz; son, John Klepacz and her sisters, Dorothy, Beverly and Neoma.

Family and friends may visit at the Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home, 830 Lime City Rd. on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 2 to 6 PM. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church 5520 Fremont Pike, Stony Ridge, OH with Pastor Michael Hughes officiating. The family will greet visitors at the church beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be directed to St. John's Food Pantry Building Fund or the . To leave online expressions of sympathy please visit:

www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now