Mary L. Bergeron



Mary L. Bergeron entered eternal rest with her lord and savior Jesus Christ on May 23, 2019 at Westside Care Center in Manchester where she was being cared for during her struggle with Alzheimer's disease. Mary was born November 9, 1947 in Detroit, MI. Mary was adopted by Rev. Chester and Mable Newcombe of Temperence, MI. Mary's love of music began at an early age learning and playing piano at her parents church along with her mother's guidance. In high school she also played saxophone in her school marching band. Mary graduated from Whiteford High School in Whiteford Township, MI and was recruited to work for the FBI in Washington, DC and later as a secretary for the BBB, also in Washington. While working there Mary met her husband Paul who was serving in the USAF. They were married and had 2 children while living there and when Paul's military service ended they moved to Canterbury in 1973. Mary worked briefly at Dr. Helen Baldwin School and later at Parish Hill High School for many years. Mary hosted many foreign exchange students for several years and enjoyed the connection with the parents in Germany and was fortunate to visit them many times and enjoyed the friendships that grew over the years. Mary worked for the Town of Canterbury first as assistant registrar and later the Republican Registrar of Voters for many years resigning due to her health condition. Mary was a very active member of Calvary Chapel in Canterbury for over 40 years. Her musical talents were shown in her many years of service as a pianist, organist, soloist, choir member and also choir director resigning due to failing health. Mary was very fortunate after her parents had passed that she was able to find her birth family and was accepted and learned much about them. The experience answered many questions she had and established many friendships with all the large strong German Christian family she never knew.



Mary is survived by her husband, Paul of Canterbury; four sons, Joseph, Jonathan and Jason (Melissa) all of Canterbury and Jeremy (Sabrina) of Central Village ; seven Bergeron grandchildren, Haylie, Ryan, Alec, Caleb, Amanda, Jeremiah and Nathan and her sister-in-law, Ruth Bergeron, who was helpful with advice for her care.



The funeral will be held Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Calvary Chapel 175 Westminster Rd. Canterbury. Burial will follow in Calvary Chapel Cemetery. Visiting hours are Tuesday 4-7PM at Dougherty Bros. Funeral Home, 595 Norwich Rd., Plainfield, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Calvary Chapel. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade on May 29, 2019