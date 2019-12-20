|
|
Mary L. Bishop
Mary L. Bishop, age 83 of Rossford, went to her eternal home with the Lord on December 13, 2019. She was born to the late Gabor and Theresa Konesni on November 6, 1936, and was predeceased by siblings Ann Tarjanyi, Paul, John, Bill, and Bob. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 62 years, Stanley; daughter, Diane; and son, Allen and his wife Elaine. She is also survived by two grandchildren that she loved dearly, Alexandra Bishop and Austin Bishop; special niece, Ann Marie (Barry) Ramlow, and many nieces and nephews.
She graduated from Whitney High School in 1954 where she had a flair for drawing and art. Mary was a wonderful cook and baker and especially enjoyed her employment as a Dietary Aide at the former Miami Children's Center, where she worked with special-needs children. Mary loved spending time boating with her husband and attending sporting events of her children and grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank Mary's caregivers Patrick, Nicole, Laura, Tessa, Riley, and Holly, along with the nurses and in-house support staff. At her request, services will be private. Contributions in Mary's name may be directed to All Saints Catholic Church in Rossford, or to the Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg.
Published in The Blade on Dec. 20, 2019