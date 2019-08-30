The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
165 East Water Street
Oak Harbor, OH 43449
(419) 898-3011
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Klosinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary L. Klosinski


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary L. Klosinski Obituary
Mary L. Klosinski

Mary L. Klosinski, 75, of Oak Harbor passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the Genoa Retirement Village. She was born on November 7, 1943 in Monroe, MI to Joann and Raymond Myers. Mary worked many years as a waitress at Krotzer's and Al Ahmed's Steak House.

Mary is survived by her husband, Richard Klosinski of 59 years; daughters, Mary Kay Reynolds and Dawn Marie Klosinski; son, Richard A. Klosinski; brother, Olen Myers and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Gail Marie Klosinski.

Per Mary's request, there will be no visitation at this time. Private family services will take place at a later date. Interment will take place in Toledo Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be given to Heartland Hospice, who the family would like to express their special thanks to for all their caregiver's support. Robinson-Walker Funeral Home, Oak Harbor is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at

walkerfuneralhomes.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now