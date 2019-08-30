|
|
Mary L. Klosinski
Mary L. Klosinski, 75, of Oak Harbor passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the Genoa Retirement Village. She was born on November 7, 1943 in Monroe, MI to Joann and Raymond Myers. Mary worked many years as a waitress at Krotzer's and Al Ahmed's Steak House.
Mary is survived by her husband, Richard Klosinski of 59 years; daughters, Mary Kay Reynolds and Dawn Marie Klosinski; son, Richard A. Klosinski; brother, Olen Myers and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Gail Marie Klosinski.
Per Mary's request, there will be no visitation at this time. Private family services will take place at a later date. Interment will take place in Toledo Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be given to Heartland Hospice, who the family would like to express their special thanks to for all their caregiver's support. Robinson-Walker Funeral Home, Oak Harbor is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at
walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Aug. 30, 2019