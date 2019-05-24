Home

Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Newcomer-SW Chapel
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd.
Toledo, OH
Mary Laws Obituary
Mary Laws

Mary Laws, age 76, passed away peacefully on May 22, 2019. She was born on December 4, 1942 to the late Esther and Paul Wert in Phoenix, Arizona.

Mary worked at Teamsters Local 20 for several years and Anderson's for several years before retiring. She was a long-time member of St. Paul's Lutheran – Downtown Toledo. Mary adored her family and friends. She loved attending her grandkids sporting events. She also enjoyed spending time gardening and quilting.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Harley; children, Greg (Amber) Emch, Carin (Bob) Grobolsek, Harley (Cindy) Laws and Nancy Rowe; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded by her brother, Tim Wert.

The family will receive guests on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 1-5:00 p.m. at Newcomer-SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900).

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

To leave condolences for Mary's Family, please visit: www.NewcomerToledo.com.

Published in The Blade on May 24, 2019
