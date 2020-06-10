Mary Lee MezoMiss Mary Lee Mezo was born on June 5, 1937, in Toledo, Ohio, to Hungarian parents, Burt and Mary Mezo. She died on June 4, 2020, one day shy of her 83rd birthday, at her home at Sunshine Communities in Maumee, OH.Mary Lee has been a part of Sunshine Communities since 2003. She had a contagious joy that she willingly shared with everyone she met. Whether it had been fifteen minutes or several months, it was as if she was meeting an old friend, and would welcome all with hugs and kisses, and a hearty "Hey Buddy!" She was described as the life of the party with a smile that could light up the room. Mary Lee had an ability to comfort people and felt her emotions deeply. She left an imprint on all she met.Mary Lee was proud of her Hungarian heritage. She loved food, especially Kentucky Fried Chicken, clothes, jewelry, candy, and Dora the Explorer. She loved to visit the zoo and take walks along Sunshine's boardwalk. She was a breast cancer survivor.Mary Lee was a Christian and participated in Sunshine's Faith and Light program offered by St. Joseph Catholic Church. Her favorite song was "Jesus Loves Me." She will be greatly missed by all of her Sunshine family.Visitation will be held Thursday June 11, from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Urbanski Funeral Home, a Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Rd. Toledo. Graveside services will be held Friday June 12, at 10:30 a.m. in Toledo Memorial Park. A celebration of her life will be held, at a later date, at Sunshine Communities in Maumee.