Mary Lou BedeeMary Lou Bedee, 97, formerly of Walbridge, died May 21, 2020, at Ebeid Hospice. She was born in Toledo, Ohio, on December 23, 1922, to Martha (Ellington) and Frederick Welty. She married Robert E. Bedee on July 26, 1940, in Toledo and he preceded her in death. Mary Lou was employed for 16 years with Toledo Scales.She is survived by her daughter, Nancy L. Robertson; mother of the late, Ronald and Douglas Bedee; grandchildren, Beth Ann, Amy Sue, Robert, Douglas, Gregory, and Ronald; many great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren.Funeral services will be private, with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery. An online register book is available at