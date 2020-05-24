Mary Lou Bedee
1922 - 2020
Mary Lou Bedee

Mary Lou Bedee, 97, formerly of Walbridge, died May 21, 2020, at Ebeid Hospice. She was born in Toledo, Ohio, on December 23, 1922, to Martha (Ellington) and Frederick Welty. She married Robert E. Bedee on July 26, 1940, in Toledo and he preceded her in death. Mary Lou was employed for 16 years with Toledo Scales.

She is survived by her daughter, Nancy L. Robertson; mother of the late, Ronald and Douglas Bedee; grandchildren, Beth Ann, Amy Sue, Robert, Douglas, Gregory, and Ronald; many great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be private, with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery. An online register book is available at

www.witzlershank.com



Published in The Blade from May 24 to May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
4198743133
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 22, 2020
Very sorry Nancy for the loss of your Mom. I remember her fondly from when we worked at Toledo Scale. My my how the years have flown. Miss seeing you at bowling. Please take care.
Harriett zaleski
Friend
