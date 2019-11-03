The Blade Obituaries
Cremation Society of Toledo
1405A Bernath Parkway
Toledo, OH 43615
419-861-3770
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
St Johns Ev Lutheran Church hall
11949 Wegner Rd
Riga, OH
Mary Lou Brenke

Mary Lou Brenke (76) of Toledo passed away October 23, 2019, in Toledo Hospital.

Survived by her son, Robert Brenke; siblings, Bill (Connie) Brenke, Nancy Paul, Rose (Willis) Salyer; four nieces and nephews; and, life partner Bob Whitenack and family. Preceded in death by parents Richard and Marilyn Brenke.

A graduate of Blissfield High School. A passionate card player, belonging to several euchre groups, and Bunco.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 9 at 2 pm, St Johns Evangelist Lutheran Church hall, 11949 Wegner Rd, Riga, MI 49276.

Published in The Blade from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019
