Mary Lou Brenke
Mary Lou Brenke (76) of Toledo passed away October 23, 2019, in Toledo Hospital.
Survived by her son, Robert Brenke; siblings, Bill (Connie) Brenke, Nancy Paul, Rose (Willis) Salyer; four nieces and nephews; and, life partner Bob Whitenack and family. Preceded in death by parents Richard and Marilyn Brenke.
A graduate of Blissfield High School. A passionate card player, belonging to several euchre groups, and Bunco.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 9 at 2 pm, St Johns Evangelist Lutheran Church hall, 11949 Wegner Rd, Riga, MI 49276.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019