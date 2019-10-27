|
Mary Lou Brown
Mary Lou Brown passed away peacefully in her home on October 21, 2019, in Sylvania, Ohio, at the age of 73 with her family by her side. Mary was born on October 25, 1945, in Toledo, Ohio, to the late John W. Ogle and Verla L. (Haynes) Ogle. She graduated from DeVilbiss High School in 1963. Mary worked several jobs throughout her life to support her family, including working as an administrative secretary for Toledo Edison in 1984 before taking another secretarial position at Flower Hospital in 1997. She worked in the radiology department from 1999 until her retirement in 2011. She is survived by her husband, Norm Brown; children, Jenni (Edward) Riebe, Sue (Jeff) Coleman, and Greg (Rhonda) Moore; sister, Sharon Mihalis; step-children, Paul Brown, Suzanne Brown, and Pam (Brad) Skiles; 10 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild. Her family remembers her as a selfless individual who always put others first. A visitation is scheduled for 3 p.m.-7 p.m. on October 28 at Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St. Sylvania, OH, with a memorial service to follow at 7 p.m. Memorials may be made to in Cleveland, Ohio. Online condolences to
