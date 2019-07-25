Sister Mary Lou DeBauche, OSU



Sister Mary Lou DeBauche, OSU, 74, died Thursday, July 18, 2019 at ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence.



Sister Mary Lou was the daughter of the late Louis George and Mary Helen Nash DeBauche. Born and raised in East Toledo, the family was active in the former St. Louis Catholic Church. Sister Mary Lou graduated from the St. Louis school, St. Ursula Academy, and completed one year at Aquinas College before entering the Ursuline Convent of the Sacred Heart in September of 1963. Sister Mary Lou was also known in religion as Sister Helen Louise, the name chosen to honor her parents. She then earned a Bachelor's degree from Mary Manse College, a Master of Religious Education degree from Seattle University and a Master of Science in Social Administration degree and LICSW (Licensed Independent Clinical Social Worker) from Case Western Reserve University before working in counseling.



Sister Mary Lou's teaching career was spent at Rosary Cathedral, St. Agnes, St. Angela Hall, Our Lady of Perpetual Help, and St. Thomas Aquinas schools in Toledo. She served as Pastoral Associate at St. Michael's Ridge for six years and then went on to a position of Director of Religious Education and Pastoral Associate at Galion St. Joseph for two years. Sister Mary Lou was employed as a case manager at St. Paul's Community Center for four years. She also was employed by Sandusky Valley Center and then Firelands Regional Medical Center as an Addictions and Mental Health therapist, holding that position for 18 years until retiring in 2009. A champion for social justice and those with addictions, Sister Mary Lou was a member of various ministry teams that serve the Lucas County Jail, the Toledo Correctional Institution, the Toledo Correctional Treatment Facility, and prisons in Lima, Mansfield and Madison County, Ohio until her health would no longer permit her to do so.



Sister Mary Lou is survived by her sisters, Terrie Smith and Dr. Bette Lewicke; brothers, Dr. Thomas DeBauche and Michael DeBauche; her loving nieces, nephews and great-nieces, and her Sisters and the Associates of the Ursuline Community.



Memorials may be made to the Ursuline Convent, 4045 Indian Road, Toledo, OH 43606.



Visitation will be on Friday, July 26, from 3 – 8 p.m. at the Ursuline Center, 4035 Indian Road, Toledo, OH, with a Scripture Vigil at 6:30 p.m. The funeral liturgy will be on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the Ursuline Center. Please sign the guest register at CoyleFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are by Coyle Funeral Home.



www.coylefuneralhome.com





Published in The Blade on July 25, 2019